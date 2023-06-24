HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Harrison Township.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Harrison Twp. substation were sent to the 7000 block of N. Dixie Drive for a reported crash with injury. At the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle had collided with a white Chevrolet Volt.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows the driver of the Volt is believed to have attempted to cross all four lanes of Dixie Drive to head eastbound on Arthur Ave. from the parking lot of the American Legion, the sheriff’s office said.

Police believe the driver of the Volt pulled in front of the motorcycle, which was headed northbound on N. Dixie Drive.

At the scene of the crash, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the Volt reportedly didn’t have any injuries.