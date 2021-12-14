Harrison Township, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Harrison Township are some of the many Miami Valley towns collecting items for victims of the Kentucky Tornadoes.

Harrison Township said in a Facebook post that anyone with non-perishable goods, water, and hygiene products can drop them at the Harrison Township Fire Station 95 at 2245 Needmore Rd. in Dayton. The post says donors simply park in the front drive and ring the bell before unloading the items.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday and Wednesday, December 14 and 15 from 8 am until 7 pm both days, the post said. On Thursday morning, New City Church will take an outreach trailer to Kentucky to serve meals and distribute donations.