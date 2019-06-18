Harrison Township closing distribution center, focusing on long-term recovery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – As recovery continues in Harrison Township following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, employees who had been coordinating the township’s distribution center said it is in its final week, and they will now focus on long-term recovery.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor DeWine announced federal assistance would be coming from FEMA, which delighted many Trotwood and Harrison Township residents devastated by the twisters.

Amanda Lasson, a Harrison Township employee, said donations and pickups have been tapering off at the Harrison Township distribution center at Fire Station 94, so they are closing out their final week.

“We will continue to accept donations during that time,” said Lasson. “Anything that’s left here at the end will be donated to other donation centers that are still open.”

Lasson said overall, the number of people still needing supplies has slowed, but those like Dionna Harris whose house was demolished are still dropping by.

Harris, a Trotwood resident, had her house leveled in the tornadoes.

She told 2NEWS she breathed a sigh of relief when she read the FEMA announcement.

“Now it’s just a hurry up and wait game,” said Harris. “It’ll come, it will. The fact that we know there’s going to be some kind of assistance given to us because they recognize that this was really serious, this was life changing.”

Lasson said they realize the residents’ needs will continue past this weekend when they close the distribution center and are prepared to answer calls for help.

“We do have a lot of connections with volunteers as they continue to reach out to us,” said Lasson. “Whether it’s ourselves or someone we know, we will do whatever we can to try and get to those people so they’re not left without resources.”

But the township will close up the distribution center on Saturday, June 22, at 6 p.m., and now focus as more of a liaison between victims and federal resources now available, as well as other private and local relief efforts.

