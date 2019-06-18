Harrison Township businesses urge patronage following storm-induced lull

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Some stores on N. Dixie Drive that are near the Memorial Day tornadoes’ path but only received minor damage said their business has taken a hit since the storms.

They fear the recent road closures across the Miami Valley are leaving people to believe it is unsafe to travel to them, and that their businesses are closed too, but that is not the case.

One of those businesses is Ron West Barber College.

The barber school/shop is is just about 150 yards away from one of the tornado’s path so the shop only received minor damage, but owner Ron West said his business has really slowed since the tornadoes.

“We usually average on any given Saturday, about 150 to 200 customers,” said West. “And this past Saturday we had around 50 to 60.”

The shop was closed one week due to power outages, and so was Victor’s Taco Shop which is right up the road.

The owner of that restaurant, Jonathan Gaytan, said they even had people call who thought they were shutting down.

“There was damage to my drive-thru so a lot of people went away because they figured I was closed off, or closed off for good, but we’re still there,” said Gaytan.

Both shops are open for business, along with many others along the North Dixie corridor and they encourage residents to come support the area that is trying to get back to normal.

“Everybody’s been doing a great job of helping out, getting rid of debris and fixing up houses, putting tarps on roofs, and that’s all great,” said West. “But we also need people to come support the local businesses.”

West said his shop is normally open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but to make up for the lost hours, it will be open on Tuesdays during the month of June.

