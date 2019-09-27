Harrison Township businesses excited to see Keowee Bridge back open

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County leaders and the county engineer cut the ribbon on the Keowee Street Bridge on Friday, and nearby business owners are excited for the boost in the business.

The bridge has been open for about a week before the ribbon cutting, because Paul Gruner, the county engineer said they wanted to get it back open as soon as possible and the logistics worked best that way.

It took two years to reconstruct the bridge, and Debbie Lieberman of Montgomery County Commission said the economic and environmental impact is going to be felt by all of the nearby businesses and residents.

“We had businesses here today that are so thankful that the bridge is finally open,” said Lieberman. “You know a lot of our businesses who are up north were affected by the tornado, and to have this closed was kind of a double whammy.”

One of those businesses is Victor’s Taco Shop.

Their owner, Jonathan Gaytan, told 2NEWS they opened just two weeks before the bridge closed two years ago.

“A lot of traffic was coming from the bridge, but then after the bridge closed, I realized a big drop in customers,” said Gaytan.

But on Friday, he said they have new menu items and are excited to serve the new customers they are seeing already.

“Normally on a day we would get between 150 to 200 customers,” said Gaytan. “Just yesterday, we had 312 customers. So it was basically double what it would be normally, so it’s been a good week.”

Lieberman said opening the bridge back up is the last portion of work the county engineer has been doing on this corridor in Harrison Township since 2010.

