Harrison Township Board of Trustees seeks new member

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Harrison Township Board of Trustees is looking for qualified candidates to fill an opening.

The board said if you’re interested, submit a cover letter and resume addressed to Mr. Roland Winburn, President of the Harrison Township Board of Trustees, by 4 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The application materials can be emailed to shill@harrisontownship.org, or mailed to the Harrison Township Government Center on North Dixie Drive.

In order to qualify for the position, you must be 18 years old, live in the township and be a qualified elector.

For more information, call (937) 890-5611.