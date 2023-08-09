DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has learned the cause of a massive apartment fire that left dozens of people displaced in Harrison Township last week.

The fire happened Saturday, Aug. 5 at Meadows of Catalpa on Idle Hours Court.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental. They say someone was grilling on a balcony when something caught fire. That fire spread, causing massive damage.

Firefighters rescued one person. They were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. Nearly 40 people were displaced.