DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Michael Crist has been promoted to Harrison Township Fire Chief.

Chief Crist started with the township in 2001 as a part-time firefighter/EMT.

Crist was promoted to a full-time firefighter/EMT in 2002.

In 2007, Crist was promoted to Lieutenant. He was promoted to Battalion Chief in 2018 and has served as the fire department’s training officer, EMS manager and grant administrator, according to a release from the fire department.

“I am proud to work for Harrison Township and to serve as the leader of this fire department,” Chief Michael Crist said. “It has been a dream of mine since I began here over two decades ago.”

Crist said the fire department is developing programs that will impact the community, and he looks forward to the future of fire service in the township, the release states.

Crist served as the Interim Fire Chief while the township conducted a search to replace former Fire Chief Lynch who retired in July 2022.