Harmony Township pursuit ends in accident, suspect seriously injured

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash with serious injuries on SR 41 Sunday, May 3.

Troopers were contacted at 9 a.m. by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to help apprehend a fleeing vehicle. They were then advised the fleeing vehicle crashed and went to the scene to investigate the accident.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 45-year-old male, was fleeing northbound on SR 41. The suspect drove off the left side of the roadway while taking a curve and overturned.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries by CareFlight.