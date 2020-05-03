Harmony Township pursuit ends in accident, suspect seriously injured

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash with serious injuries on SR 41 Sunday, May 3.
Troopers were contacted at 9 a.m. by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to help apprehend a fleeing vehicle. They were then advised the fleeing vehicle crashed and went to the scene to investigate the accident.
A 2010 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 45-year-old male, was fleeing northbound on SR 41. The suspect drove off the left side of the roadway while taking a curve and overturned.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries by CareFlight.
