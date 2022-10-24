Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The “winningest” basketball team in the history of sports will help end 2022 on an entertaining note as they stop in Dayton while on their World Tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey’s Mike’s Subs will be at the Wright State University Nutter Center on Saturday, Dec. 31.

“Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time,” the event page said.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been scoring buckets and making people laugh since their formation in 1927. Since then, the world-famous basketball team has entertained fans in over 120 countries and territories.

Over 750 men and women have played for the Harlem Globetrotters in their 95-year history, according to the team’s website. 13 people who have been a part of the Globetrotters organization have been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, including the great Wilt Chamberlain.

The Harlem Globetrotters will face off against their travel rival team, the Washington Generals. The Generals will be looking for their first win in over 50 years.

The Harlem Globetrotters have only lost 345 games over the past nine decades, but they’ve won around 27,000 games. They own the best winning percentage in the history of professional sports, their website states.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and doors open at 1 p.m. Anyone over the age of 2 years old will need a ticket to attend.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters event, click here.