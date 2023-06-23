HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A once-popular nightclub building in Harrison Township came crashing down Friday.

According to Harrison Township, the former building at 5825 N. Dixie Dr. was scheduled to be demolished at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 23. In recent years, the building had hosted The Harem nightclub as a tenant.

“The township is excited to remove this building off one of its main business corridors, where it has been since 1959,” Harrison Township said. “The township is looking forward to working with developers to redevelop this property on North Dixie Drive.”

The Harem was forced to close in 2017 after being declared a “dangerous and nuisance property.” A fire damaged the building on Sept. 4, 2020, where a caller reported seeing fire coming from the roof to law enforcement.