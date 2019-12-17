Hardware stores see boost in business amidst return of snow

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – As people prepare to deal with potentially slick roads again Tuesday morning, some are stocking up on snow-related supplies.

The return of snow is sending some people on their seasonal shopping trip for salt, scrapers and shovels.

“I love it,” said Beth Hallman, who lives in Harrison Township, of the snow. “I’m hoping it’s here for Christmas. I don’t mind the snow at all. I don’t like the ice, but I don’t mind the snow.”

Hallman visited North Dixie Hardware in Butler Township Monday evening to pick up some salt for her sidewalk.

“Shovels – those tend to last more than a season, so we’re good there,” she said. “And my driveway’s not big enough for a snowblower, so I don’t have to worry about that.”

According to Bud Zupp, general manager, business was up an estimated 20 percent Monday at his store, with some winter items like salt in demand.

“The salt is great for the sidewalks, so you got to be careful what kind of salt you use ’cause some of the rock salts can damage sidewalks, so you need to be careful about that,” he said.

Zupp told 2 NEWS his shop is prepared, with another roughly four dozen snow shovels in the back waiting to be put together.

“Our pallets [of salt] that were full this morning are down to about half right now, so we’ve got plenty in stock back in the storage yard,” Zupp said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.