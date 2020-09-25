Hara Arena to be demolished

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood held a news conference Friday to announce the upcoming demolition of the Hara Arena property.

Hara Arena was a 5,500-seat multi-purpose arena that began as a ballroom in 1956. It eventually grew into a 165,000 square-foot complex that included the main arena, four exhibition halls, a conference center, a pub, and a golf course.

The City of Trotwood said due to ongoing financial issues and a long legal fight over the unresolved estate of the founder, the Arena hosted its final event on August 27, 2016. The complex suffered extensive damage during the 2019 Memorial Day tornado. Michael and Cory Heitz, members of Tax Redevelopment LLC and owners of the property, had hopes of salvaging the complex and worked with county and city officials to assess the potential needs of the region.

However, the City said, due to the extent of the damage, the building will be demolished. The City of Trotwood said it is already prepared for future development. In March 2020, the Trotwood City Council voted unanimously to amend the zoning for this property from Commercial Recreation to a Light Industrial District with a Planned Unit Development Overlay. This change will allow manufacturing, distribution centers, and call centers to establish their business in this area.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said, “We are excited for what the future holds for this property. Trotwood continues to bring in living-wage businesses and this will be yet another great location for progress and growth in our community.”