DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The festival of lights is here!

Here are just a few of the Hanukkah events happening around the Miami Valley to celebrate this week.

December 19

Chabad of Greater Dayton is hosting a public menorah lighting at the Town and Country shopping center in Kettering. This event will run from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. with jelly doughnuts, latkes, ballons and other fun. Find more information here.

December 20

For the third night of Hanukkah, you can celebrate with Chabad at the annual Hanukkah dinner and party at 2001 Far Hills Avenue in Dayton. Cost TBD. For more information, click here.

December 21

Chabad of Greater Dayton is hosting a second menorah lighting at Austin Landing with the addition of fire juggling as well as the classic treats of latkes and jelly doughnuts. Find more information here.

December 22

CWC is hosting a Hanukkah craft night and dinner. This event costs $36 to attend or is free with a $154 CWC membership. This event runs from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Find more information here. To RSVP, email Dlmdayton@gmail.com.

December 24

The Beth Jacob Hanukkah Celebration program will include a menorah lighting and other events. For more information and to RSVP, email Bethjacobl@aol.com. This event runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.