CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a local charity has reopened its thrift shop’s doors this weekend with a Grand Reopening Celebration.

Shop Hannah’s, located at 124 Westpark Road in Centerville, uses all proceeds to support the charity’s mission of helping local children in need.

On Saturday, February 19, all items will be 50% off, in addition to other sweet treats and prizes, Shop Hannah’s said. Several local businesses, including Bills Donuts, City BBQ and Graeter’s Ice Cream have donated prizes and coupons to the event, which visitors can win by rolling a set of giant dice.

The shop will be open from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday.

For more information about Hannah’s Treasure Chest and Shop Hannah’s, click here.