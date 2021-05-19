Hannah’s Treasure Chest opens children’s thrift store, 100% of proceeds go back to community

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Shopping for a cause is now possible thanks to the opening of Shop Hannah’s. The thrift store is the latest addition to Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a local nonprofit that gives back to children and families.

“We want anybody to know that when they come here, that we respect every person and their dignity is important to us,” said Deanna Murphy, executive director of Hannahs’ Treasure Chest.

The organization collects donations to make care packages for children. In the care packages are diapers, clothes, and other items to take financial strain off of struggling families.

“Our goal is to instill dignity in that child so when they open a care package that reflects them, they know that they’ve been loved by someone that they don’t know,” shared Murphy.

Wednesday was the store’s grand opening of their first store in Centerville. Shop Hannah’s is completely stocked by donations and completely staffed by volunteers. All of the proceeds from any sales goes directly to supporting Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

“We’ve been working for many months to create an inviting space where family’s can get an exciting deal and know that they’re helping other families in the process,” said Murphy.

The store’s hours are Tuesdays 10AM-4PM and Thursdays 12PM-7PM and every second Saturday from 10AM-2PM.

To learn how to volunteer or donate with Hannah’s Treasure Chest click here.