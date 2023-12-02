DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Returning for its 15th year, a craft event hosts over two dozen local artists for a holiday shopping event.

Handmade Holiday is a two-day craft show from Dec. 1 to 2 at the Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth Street in Dayton. Attendees could shop from 26 vendors selling various arts and crafts each day.

Over the course of two days, vendors filled the tavern with handmade jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, paintings, candles, soaps, food and more. Shoppers were able to browse the selections while also enjoying food trucks, cocktails and live music.

The downtown Dayton tradition has been around for 15 years, and continues to grow in popularity each year.

Click here to find a list of vendors.