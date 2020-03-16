Hamvention cancels 2020 event

Live Now
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular convention in the Miami Valley has decided to cancel this year’s event.

The Hamvention Executive Committee says it has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and after working closely with local and state health departments decided to cancel. The annual event was scheduled for May 15 through May 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center

“This decision is extremely difficult for us but with around two months until the Great Gathering we felt this action necessary,” said Jack Gerbs, the General Chairman for Hamvention 2020. “Thank you for your understanding in this time of international crisis.”

Hamvention is the largest annual amateur radio gathering in the United States.

