Hamvention 2021 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Organizers announced Monday that Hamvention 2021 has been canceled due to unforeseen setbacks caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Though hundreds of volunteers have been working to get Hamvention up-and-running for the many amateur radio enthusiasts and vendors, organizers believe this is the safest option for everyone.

Anyone who had their tickets deferred last year will be deferred again. Organizers ask that everyone interested stay tuned for information about a possible QSO party for the Hamvention weekend.