According to Dayton Live, HAMILTON will go on as scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, but refunds will be offered to patrons who are not able to attend due to Level 3 Snow Emergencies in surrounding counties.

Dayton Live said that if you purchased your tickets through DaytonLive.org and they are not used for Thursday’s show, they will automatically be refunded back to the original payment method. Patrons do not need to contact the Ticket Office for a refund.