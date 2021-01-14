Hamilton Police: Suspect believed dead in 5-year-old homicide investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hamilton Police Department announced the findings of a five year investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Bryon Sandle Jr. and believe the primary suspect is dead.

“While we are disappointed that CJ’s family will be denied the opportunity to see justice delivered in a court of law we are hopeful this knowledge offers them some measure of closure,” a spokesperson for the department said.

On Jan. 13, 2016, police were dispatched to Millville Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Sandle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Though authorities believe the primary suspect is dead, the investigation remains open and they will continue to pursue justice in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Hamilton at 513-868-5811 ext. 1274.