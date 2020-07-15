Hamilton Police: Construction worker dead after accident on Eaton Avenue

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hamilton Police Department sent officers to an accident involving a fatal accident involving a construction worker on Eaton Avenue Wednesday morning.
The initial investigation revealed that a construction worker was struck by a construction truck and killed. Authorities closed Eaton Avenue between Mark Avenue and Haldimand Avenue to further investigate.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and are now examining the scene.
The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notification can be made to family members. Eaton Avenue will remain closed between Mark and Haldimand Avenues until OSHA has concluded their investigation.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
