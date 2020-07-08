‘Hamilton’ coming to Dayton in 2022

The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.

Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta’Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.

Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live announced Wednesday that it will welcome the first Dayton engagement of “Hamilton” to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in the 2021-2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to announce HAMILTON’s premiere engagement in Dayton,” said Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association), the nonprofit arts organization that presents the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series at the Schuster Center. “We’ve been working to confirm dates for this incredible theatrical powerhouse since 2018. In fact, the question I get more often than any other is when will HAMILTON be here? Now we can officially confirm: HAMILTON is coming to Dayton.”

“Hamilton” will play two weeks, in 16 shows, in 2022. On-sale dates for single tickets and group tickets will be announced at a later time.

Officials with Dayton Live say the best way to secure access to tickets for the limited engagement is to purchase season tickets for the full 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup, which will begin in January 2021, and renew your season tickets for 2021-2022 when the time comes.

Season ticket holders will have access to “Hamilton” tickets before they are available to the general public.

Click here for more information on “Hamilton.”

Here is the complete lineup for the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

January 12 – 17, 2021 – Schuster Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

February 9 – 14, 2021 – Schuster Center

THE BAND’S VISIT

March 9 – 14, 2021 – Schuster Center

Disney’s THE LION KING

May 6 – 23, 2021 – Schuster Center

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

*NEW*

June 8 – 13, 2021

CATS

*NEW DATES*

July 6 – 11, 2021 – Schuster Center

ANASTASIA

*NEW DATES*

July 20 – 25, 2021 – Schuster Center

For complete details on the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series, go to daytonlive.org/broadway.