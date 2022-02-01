MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Members from the cast of HAMILTON have been visiting local schools and teaching students the love of theatre, music and dance.

On Monday, January 31, Christopher Rice-Thompson taught a dance workshop to over 300 students at Centerville High School’s Performing Arts Department. Centerville City Schools posted a video of the students in the workshop on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Other cast members visited Coy Middle School in Beavercreek on Tuesday and hosted a Group Vocal Workshop and Q&Q session. They also taught a number from the show to the school choir kids. The workshop ran from 9 am to 10 pm.

HAMILTON is currently on tour at the Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.