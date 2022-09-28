DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Convention Center will be hosting its 1st Annual Halloween Movie Series throughout the month of October.

Movies will begin Saturday, Oct. 1 and run through Saturday, Oct. 22nd in the Theater of the Convention Center, according to a release.

Movie showings are as follows:

Monster House – Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) – Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

Scream (Original) – Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Nightmare on Elm Street – Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday the 13th – Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Hocus Pocus – Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Beetlejuice – Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

The Shining – Oct. at 7 p.m.

Warped Wing will be on-site offering complimentary tasting of their local craft brew during the evening movies. There will also be trivia and prizes at the start of each movie, the release states.

The ticket prices are $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Tickets for the movie showings can be purchased online here.