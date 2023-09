Does your neighbor go all out on Halloween decorations? Or are you the one they scoff at but secretly enjoy going by your home decorated with ghosts, vampires and skeletons?

No matter: We still want your Halloween decoration photos!

Email them to Webdesk-WDTN@nexstar.tv, and we’ll compile them into a gallery below here. (We’ll also email you a link to a form to complete to grant permission for us to use them.)