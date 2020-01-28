Hallmark store at Dayton Mall to close its doors, everything on sale

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a Facebook post made Monday, the Hallmark store at the Dayton Mall will be closing.

Reichley’s Hallmark made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday.

The post said due to the lease ending the store will close its doors and a closing sale began Monday. The post also says no other locations are affected by this closure.

Some of the deals to be found include half-off all gifts and some select cards as well as 75 percent off Keepsake ornaments and all sales are final. These deals are only to be found at the Dayton Mall location.

No closing date was announced.