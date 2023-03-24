DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton-based organization is pushing for more locally grown food in the Miami Valley.

Hall Hunger is supporting local growers by advocating for greater food independence at Edgemont Solar Gardens.

Hall Hunger’s ambassador Tony Hall said supporting local growers and decreasing reliance on other countries can help prevent shortages and price hikes.

“It’s dangerous, because when you have a situation, and they get in a war with Russia, and they supply a good portion of the worlds food, and it hurts us the, the price of food goes up,” Hall said. “It’s a problem.”

Hall says the U.S. is currently importing more food than it exports.