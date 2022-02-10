DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Some National Guard members are ending their deployments at local area hospitals as COVID cases steadily decline, including here at Miami Valley Hospital (MVH).

Guard members will be leaving in a tiered approach, some as early as Friday while others will leave in two weeks. MVH said the decision is due to the decline in cases but also moving members to more high incidence areas in the state.

“They came at a time where we were at our greatest need and all we can say is thank you,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Around 80 National Guard members have circulated Miami Valley hospital since the first week of January and now members will be returning home over the next two weeks. Dr. Colon said guard members served as support staff in the emergency room, patient transport, logistical work and assisted with COVID-testing.

“They really were able to support the overall mission without necessarily being at the bedside offering direct patient care,” said Dr. Colon. “We don’t refer to them as non-essential because they absolutely are but they weren’t doing clinical work for patients.”

On Friday, guard members will begin leaving the Atrium Medical Center and COVID-testing site on main street. The rest of the guard will be at MVH until February 22nd pending order changes or modifications in their mission.

“If you look back to where we were over this past month, we really experienced the worst of the pandemic that time and they were here during the worst,” said Dr. Colon. “It would not have been an easy task to fill in those shoes.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday around half of the Ohio National Guard members deployed by Gov. Mike DeWine will return home. On Tuesday, there were just 1,200 Guard members assisting 28 hospitals and 13 testing centers. Initially, DeWine deployed 2,300 members before Christmas.

The Ohio Department of Health says they are cautiously optimistic seeing the state’s COVID-cases trending downward. However, they warn we are not out of the woods yet.

Since January, the state’s hospitalizations have declined by 50-percent and in order to continue this trend, health leaders are encouraging more kids to get vaccinated.

“While there’s no doubt that we are quickly moving in the right direction, it’s too early to declare victory given the reality that thousands of Ohioans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

State health leaders are warning residents just because COVID-cases are declining, that doesn’t mean Ohio is safe to remove protections. The state’s case rate is still over 500 cases per-100-thousand people, which pediatric doctors say causes concerns for unvaccinated children.

“Although the risk of serious illness in kids is lower than adults, it’s not zero,” said Medical Director Nationwide Children’s Hospital Care Connection School-based Health Dr. Sara Bode. “We are seeing kids getting hospitalized every week in our local hospitals across Ohio with that serious illness.

ODH is hopeful as omicron cases continue to decline there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

“As we transition from moving through a COVID-19 pandemic to something we are better living with, getting a booster shot on time is an important part in keeping our immunity strong,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.