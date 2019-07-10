Half a million dollars coming to Dayton manufacturing industry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Big money is coming to the Ohio manufacturing industry with some of it going towards the Dayton area.

Ohio is getting a $12 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association is getting $500,000 of that money over a period of four years.

“Manufacturing is what creates value in the world because they make something that didn’t exist before,” states Don Clouser, chairman for the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association.

In the Miami Valley, there are roughly 123,000 people in the manufacturing industry. Officials want to see that number grow.

The money will go towards training people through apprenticeship programs and developing credentialed workers through a collaboration with Sinclair Community College and Clark State Community College.

“We’re also looking forward to what this will yield us with students and being able to see them at graduation and knowing that we played a part in helping their families now to become excited about what’s to come,” states Dr. Tiffany Hunter, the Vice President of Academic Affairs for Clark State Community College.

Officials stress today’s advanced manufacturing is very different from the archaic idea of the industry decades ago.

“Very often if dad, or grandpa, or uncle didn’t work in the industry you didn’t know about it,” describes Angela Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association.

With new money also comes an opportunity for advancement.

“You can start off at an entry level job, you can advance your education, and you can own the company some day.”

