Haines Center closes due to air conditioner issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Haines Center in Dayton was forced to close Monday after an issue with the air conditioner, according to Montgomery County.

The Center was forced to close shortly after 10:30 am Monday, however concerns of abuse and neglect can still be reported by calling 224-KIDS (5437.) Emergency situations will still be address promptly, the county said.

All visitation to the Haines Center has been canceled for the remainder of the day Monday. Caseworkers who have obligation is court are expected to meet those obligations.

According to the county, the situation will be reassessed at 3 pm to determine if after-hours crews will be able to work their shifts, which begin at 5 pm in the center.

Day shift employees will be alerted as to whether the situation has been resolved and whether they should return to work on Tuesday.

