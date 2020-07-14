Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers amid pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Like many other establishments, Habitat for Humanity has taken a hit due to the coronavirus response. To get back on track, they’re asking for help from community members.

Habitat for Humanity is known for building and improving homes to create stable and safe living environments for those who request it. The majority of the nonprofit’s workforce comes from volunteer service, but Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, Norm Miozzi, said getting those volunteers to come out has been a challenge.

“This time of year, usually, we are just covered up with volunteers. And right now we are, of course, recruiting volunteers because everybody has different comfort levels. Some people are comfortable coming out – some of our volunteers that have volunteered with us in the past. And others are just not.”

He said while houses are still going up, some families hoping to start the buying process will now have to wait, and those who are still in need of tornado recovery services may see a delay as well.

“Because of the lack of volunteers, we anticipate those projects are going to take longer to build and so we may not be able to build as many throughout the year, we may not be able to start as many in the fall as we typically would. We’ve also done a lot of tornado recovery work. Fortunately, most of that has been able to continue, but we have a couple large projects that are going to be more heavily dependent on volunteers, and I think those may become challenging also.”

Miozzi explained, volunteers are being asked to wear masks on worksites, and to social distance as much as possible, but he’s asking anyone who feels comfortable, to please come out, and help support families in need. To learn more about how to sign up, visit daytonhabitat.org.

