DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton handed the keys to a family in need Friday.

Recipient Katara Wood said her vision for the home revolves around her children’s safety and well-being.

From there, they escape threats of violence and provide a room for her youngest son’s breathing machine.

“It’s been two years since I got into the program,” Wood said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication and sacrifices. Between me, my household and my children, it’s been a lot. It’s all been worth it today. I’m very excited. It’s a blessed day.”

Wood is a first-generation high school and college graduate.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton can be found here.