DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commissioner has approved the latest investment funded by the Dayton Recovery Plan.

A total of $315,000 was awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton to support the build of three new homes in the Edgemont neighborhood.

Edgemont is one of six focus areas in Dayton identified by City Housing Inspectors. Many of these areas contain what the city identifies as “nuisance buildings,” with fire damage and structural instability being common factors.

In addition to the repair and demolition of these buildings, the project aims to revitalize areas with new construction.

“We are excited about working with Habitat for Humanity on the development of new homes in Edgemont, a proud neighborhood with a long tradition of citizen leadership,” said Todd Kinskey, Director of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development for the City of Dayton in a press release.

Habitat for Humanity plans to utilize the awarded funds for predevelopment and construction services for new homes. Predevelopment will begin this winter, with construction set to kick off next spring.

The first step in the project is acquiring three parcels of land on Maitland Avenue from the Greater Edgemont Community Coalition. These parcels will be reconfigured into two lots for two new single-family homes.

Habitat for Humanity is in the process of securing the funding for a third single-family home on Miami Chapel Road.

“Helping to reignite the vibrancy of this and other neighborhoods, as well as supporting small businesses and organizations, is where the majority of the recovery plan effort is focused.” Kinskey explained in the press release.