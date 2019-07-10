Habitat for Humanity gets building material donations for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton builds, renovates and repairs homes in Montgomery and Greene County. Their ReStore shop is filled with items people may need to rebuild.

“There’s been a large increase in our requests for help or assistance for furniture, for building materials,” said Norm Miozzi, executive director Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

The organization just received two semis full of building materials. A storage space above the ReStore is now stocked with caulking, sealant, weather stripping. All of it was donated by Novagard, a Cleveland-based company.

“Our affiliate up in Canton actually had a relationship with Novagard and they contacted us because Novagard just wanted to help,” Miozzi.

These boxes filled with supplies are up for grabs for any homeowners or contractors working on tornado recovery. The organization hopes it will be gone fast.

Anyone in need of the materials can stop by the ReStore on Riverview Avenue and ask a store associate for help.

“We want to get it out to the people as quickly as we can and try to help people rebuild their lives as much as possible,” Miozzi said.

Miozzi said this donation can lift spirits during a difficult time.

“It may seem like just a few tubes of caulking but it just gives people hope that there are people that will help them,” Miozzi said.

It could also save some money along the way.

“Every $100 or $200 or $500 that they don’t have to spend allows them to use their money on something else,” Miozzi said.

Every little bit helps on the long road to recovery.

