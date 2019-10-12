Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years, and more than 550 hours of volunteer work later, the Ngoga family moved into their new home.

They were able to build the home with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton and several other volunteer groups and partners.

“To see my parents struggle, my mom and dad struggle to put us to go to school, to fund a better life for us, I will say I’m thankful. I’m very thankful. Now our dream came true basically,” Abraham Byiringiro said.

His parents and four siblings immigrated to the United States from Rwanda in 2015.

“It’s not an easy journey, but they say hard work pays off,” Byiringiro said.

Everyone in the family spent extra time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and building their home. Byiringiro said he was at the home helping every day he could.

“One of the things we ask them to do is perform sweat equity so it’s kind of like a down payment,” Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, Norm Miozzi said.

Miozzi said the Ngogas put in more than the 550 hours required.

“It’s pretty common for a lot of our families to do more, and then they donate those hours to other families,” Miozzi said.

After two years of volunteering and taking courses through Habitat for Humanity and their partners they Ngoga family was ready to buy their house.

“Our families, they do purchase the houses but what we do through the generosity of the community is insure their payments are no more than 30% of their income and so we try to make that homeownership sustainable,” Miozzi said.

Habitat for Humanity will continue to work with Thrivent Financial next year.

The Ngoga family received the keys at the home dedication.

“I love my new home,” Byiringiro said. “I’m going to be playing soccer here.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.