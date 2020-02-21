Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday in Huber Heights on the Mahder family’s new home.

The couple has long dreamed of owning a safe and affordable home for their children. Friday’s event was attended by city officials and build sponsors.

Organizers say it’s all about providing opportunities for families to buy their own home.

“One thing Habitat does is, we provide the ability to afford a home. Home affordability is actually at crisis levels in the United States throughout. Over 50 percent of people in this area are paying more than half of their income just to be able to rent a house so we help to make a home more affordable for them to purchase,” said Executive Director Norm Miozzi.

The home is expected to be finished by June.