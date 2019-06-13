Gym service for storm victims at Planet Fitness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Planet Fitness is opening its doors to tornado victims by offering free showers, locker rooms, and additional health and fitness services.

By bringing your photo ID to one of the five locations in the northern Dayton region, you can gain access to a free workout or time in a massage chair.

They are also collecting donations that will be distributed to storm victims.

“We have wi-fi for those without power, we have power also, and you’re more than welcome to come in and put your feet up and take your mind off things,” says Donnetta Boykin, Assistant Manager at the Planet Fitness Huber Heights location.

The offer runs through June 30.