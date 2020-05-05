Gym owners struggling as customers cancel memberships

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -The Governor’s plan to reopen Ohio so far does not include gyms. For small, locally owned gyms this is creating a financial problem and a lot of stress.

“It’s been very very frustrating because I closed and lost a lot of my students,” said Daniel Meza-Cuadra, owner of DMC Boxing Academy & Fitness in Miamisburg.

Meza-Cuadra’s gym has been closed since March and he hasn’t been able to receive any financial assistance since then.

“The only thing the government offered was the loan that I did apply for but I didn’t get. I didn’t get unemployment, I didn’t get the stimulus check I don’t have nothing,” he said.

Some of his students and customers have continued to pay their monthly fees for membership in return for virtual classes. But Meza-Cuarda says he still has bills and rent to pay.

“At the end of the day if you are not supporting your local business, once this is over and you want to go back to your old gym or your old restaurant that you really love, they’re not going to be there,” he said.

Meza-Cuarda uses Zoom to host boxing classes and trainings. He also plans to make a video library that students can access on their own at home. He says the health and well-being of his students is his priority.

“Everyone is talking about how important it is to keep your distance, wash your hands, and be healthy. I think a lot of people are forgetting that. What are a lot of people doing in terms of keeping themselves healthy? Because that’s one of those things that builds your immune system,” said Meza-Cuadra.

Although there is currently no information on when gyms may reopen again, Meza-Cuadra is working to prepare for the possibility. He says class sizes will be smaller, masks will be recommended and sanitizer will be readily available.

“The satisfaction of seeing my students get the results that they want that is very hard to beat,” he said.