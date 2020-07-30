GWOC: All athletic contests during fall season will be played against member schools only

(WDTN) – Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) officials announced Thursday that all athletic contests played during the fall athletic season will be played against GWOC member schools only.

The announcement applies to all sports.

“This was a difficult decision but one that was made in the best interest of our student-athletes. The primary focus is to provide the student-athletes every opportunity to compete and this decision helps achieve that. While we realize challenges await we will remain flexible and adaptable to inevitable challenges that await as we navigate the pandemic,” officials said in a statement.

The announcement came after GWOC Superintendents and Executive Board members met to discuss the upcoming fall athletic season as it relates to the ongoing pandemic.

