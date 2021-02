Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has opened a Flavortown Kitchen at The Greene.

The delivery-only restaurant features items such as cajun chicken alfredo, cheesesteak egg rolls, wings and burgers, according to its website.

“From our signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to our award winning Mac N Cheese Burger, all of Flavortown’s favorites come straight to your door step.”

The restaurant currently has 11 locations in Ohio. To place an order, click here.