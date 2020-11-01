Gusty winds, turning colder and a few showers today

Gusty winds and turning colder today with a strong cold front. With the advection of cold air we may see a passing shower.
TODAY: Windy & turning colder. Few showers. Falling temperatures
TONIGHT: Much colder, breezy with patchy frost. Low 28
MONDAY: Breezy & still cool. Lots of sunshine. High 48
Election day will be dry with lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures will continue to warm this week into the 60s. A nice stretch of dry weather is expected this week with lots of sunshine.
