Gusty winds cause outages for thousands of Miami Valley residents

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of DP&L customers in the Miami Valley are experiencing power outages due to the windy weather.
A DP&L spokesperson tells 2 NEWS that gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are causing trees and branches to bring down power lines, causing outages for roughly 5,500 customers.
If you see downed power lines, you should never attempt to touch them.
They could not immediately say when power will be restored.
The largest outage area appears to be near Xenia, where nearly 2,800 customers are experiencing outages.
