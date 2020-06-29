Gunshots heard overnight in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Both Kettering and Dayton Police Departments were called after a woman reported she heard a man shooting a gun outside late Sunday night.

The woman also told authorities that she believed the man shot himself or another person.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 11 p.m. and taped off Gay Drive near Forrer Boulevard.

Authorities said no arrests were made. Whether someone was injured or not is unclear at this time.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

