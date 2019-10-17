Police: 1 person shot in Piqua

Piqua Gunshot

Gunshot victim reported in Piqua (Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Piqua are investigating after a man reported a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

A report of a gunshot victim came in at around 10:30 am in the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A man reported he was shot in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

