DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to the intersection of North Broadway Street and Harvard Boulevard at 1:45 am. Upon arrival, officers found a car crashed into a tree, and the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was taken to the hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed, and his condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.