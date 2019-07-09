Coroner’s Office responds to scene of shooting in Dayton

Deputies are investigating shots fired after bullet holes are found in apartments.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigator with the Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a shooting in Dayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 9:45 pm. A 911 caller reported hearing gun shots in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue before looking into a backyard and seeing someone on the ground.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect.

2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.

