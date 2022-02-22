KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to an elementary school in Kettering after a student allegedly brought a gun.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School Principal Laura Meek was contacted by a parent after the school day because a student told them that they saw a gun in another student’s locker, according to a Kettering City Schools spokesperson.

Kettering Police was called to the school to remove the gun from the locker. The gun was loaded and it was confirmed by the school that it was brought by an elementary school age student.

It’s not known why the gun was brought to the school.