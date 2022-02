DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit in Dayton on Tuesday.

On Feb. 22 around 2:45 p.m., Dayton Police officers attempted a traffic stop at East Second Street and Irwin Street. The driver refused to stop and the police began a pursuit said to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

According to Dayton Police, the suspect vehicle spun out and crashed at Airway Road and Woodman Road. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said a weapon was found in the vehicle.