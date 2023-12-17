DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The rich aviation history in the Miami Valley, which all started with the Wright Brothers, has inspired many past, present and aspiring pilots.

Dec. 17 marks the 120th anniversary of Orville and Wilbur Wright’s historic first flight. The Wright Brothers were born in Dayton and built their flyer here before taking it to fly in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Capt. Matthew Bush is a C-17 Globemaster pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He is from Kettering and says growing up in the Dayton area influenced his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

“Learning about the Wright brothers and with the local Air Force Museum really got me interested in aviation as a young kid,” Bush said.

Bush started his aviation career when he enlisted in the National Guard at Ohio State University. His career first took him to Michigan, and now he is back flying in his hometown.

“Definitely didn’t give up on the goal or the dream to fly here locally and it eventually worked out,” Bush said.

Bush flies the C-17 throughout the world. He’s been to every continent except Antarctica. With each flight, he is representing Dayton with the Wright flyer on its tail.

However, Bush said the biggest reward is taking the C-17 to air shows and other events where he can inspire future generations of pilots.

“Showing them that anything is possible, just whatever your background is, you can get into it,” Bush said. “There are some barriers, but thankfully there are some groups out there that are removing some of those barriers so people of all different backgrounds and experiences can get into aviation.”